Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1237 S 4050 W

1237 South 4050 West · (801) 725-5587
Location

1237 South 4050 West, Syracuse, UT 84075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Rambler 3,022 sq ft home. Located in a very desirable community with a master bedroom and master bathroom with separate tub and shower, walking closet. total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great open living room with a spacious kitchen. Formal living room, can easily be use as an office. huge 4 car garage. available now. call Eva Vincent with Equity R.E. 801-725-5587 submit application to Equitypmusa.com
Beautiful Brick Rambler, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Grate open area, with a master bedroom and master bath separate jutted tub.walking closet.Formal Living room. Vaulted ceilings, 4 car garage. very easy to show. Call for a private tour Eva with Equity Real Estate 801-725-5587.
submit an application at Equitypmusa.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 S 4050 W have any available units?
1237 S 4050 W has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1237 S 4050 W have?
Some of 1237 S 4050 W's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 S 4050 W currently offering any rent specials?
1237 S 4050 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 S 4050 W pet-friendly?
No, 1237 S 4050 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Syracuse.
Does 1237 S 4050 W offer parking?
Yes, 1237 S 4050 W does offer parking.
Does 1237 S 4050 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 S 4050 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 S 4050 W have a pool?
No, 1237 S 4050 W does not have a pool.
Does 1237 S 4050 W have accessible units?
No, 1237 S 4050 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 S 4050 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 S 4050 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 S 4050 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1237 S 4050 W has units with air conditioning.
