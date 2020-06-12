All apartments in Sunset
31 West 1600 North - 8
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

31 West 1600 North - 8

31 W 1600 N · (385) 327-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 W 1600 N, Sunset, UT 84015
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit.

For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!

Perks:
-NEWLY REMODELED!
-Upgraded Kitchen & dining area with stainless steel appliances
-Spacious living space
-Updated bathrooms with tiled showers and modern vanities
-Central air and separate furnace per unit
-His & her closets in master bedroom
-Laundry room in adjacent building
-Central location in Clearfield near shopping, parks and freeway access
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 West 1600 North - 8 have any available units?
31 West 1600 North - 8 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 West 1600 North - 8 have?
Some of 31 West 1600 North - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 West 1600 North - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
31 West 1600 North - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 West 1600 North - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 West 1600 North - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 31 West 1600 North - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 31 West 1600 North - 8 does offer parking.
Does 31 West 1600 North - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 West 1600 North - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 West 1600 North - 8 have a pool?
No, 31 West 1600 North - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 31 West 1600 North - 8 have accessible units?
No, 31 West 1600 North - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 West 1600 North - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 West 1600 North - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 West 1600 North - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 West 1600 North - 8 has units with air conditioning.
