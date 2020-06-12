31 West 1600 North - 8

Amenities
Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit.
For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!
Perks:
-NEWLY REMODELED!
-Upgraded Kitchen & dining area with stainless steel appliances
-Spacious living space
-Updated bathrooms with tiled showers and modern vanities
-Central air and separate furnace per unit
-His & her closets in master bedroom
-Laundry room in adjacent building
-Central location in Clearfield near shopping, parks and freeway access
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.