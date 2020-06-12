31 West 1600 North - 8

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cozy and updated 2bed/1bath unit.



For the fastest response, and info on how to apply please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property!



Perks:

-NEWLY REMODELED!

-Upgraded Kitchen & dining area with stainless steel appliances

-Spacious living space

-Updated bathrooms with tiled showers and modern vanities

-Central air and separate furnace per unit

-His & her closets in master bedroom

-Laundry room in adjacent building

-Central location in Clearfield near shopping, parks and freeway access

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.