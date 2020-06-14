Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Springville, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
476 W 200 N Unit 101
476 West 200 North, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Luxury Springville Ground Floor Condo w/new Carpet 3 BD 2BA Covered Parking + Wash/Dryer - Luxury 3 Bed 2 Bath condo located in Springville Utah with brand new carpet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Brookwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1638 East 970 South
1638 East 970 South Street, Springville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
4390 sqft
Elegant home in fantastic Springville neighborhood near Mapleton. Gorgeous wood floors, trim and blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Springville

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
991 East 560 North
991 East 560 North, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1472 sqft
991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3033 E Somerset Village Way
3033 Somerset Village, Spanish Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2380 sqft
3033 E Somerset Village Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Spanish Fork Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in Spanish Fork is now available. This unit comes complete with granite counter tops and hardwood flooring.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1727 N 950 W
1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2106 sqft
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1538 Valley View Cir
1538 Hobble Creek View Road, Utah County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1622 sqft
Secluded, Log Cabin, Gorgeous Views - Beautiful log cabin on two acres with spectacular views located at the top of the Hobble Creek Haven neighborhood. It backs to a national forest and you can regularly see wildlife walking through the property.
Results within 10 miles of Springville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$1,010
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
$
Orem North
10 Units Available
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
$
25 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
47 Units Available
The Alloy at Geneva
100 S Geneva Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1211 sqft
A vibrant community with a resort-style pool and spa. Overlooking the mountains and lake. On-site playground, hot tub, a 24-hour gym and a dog park. Updated interiors including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lake View North
1 Unit Available
1213 N 3020 W
1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features: Real Hardwood Floors Natural Lighting Gorgeous Mountain Views Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island Luxurious Corner Tub &

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
226 N 680 E
226 N 680 E, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1592 sqft
226 N 680 E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Story Vineyard Townhome - Highlight Features: - Wood Flooring in Kitchen - Master Bathroom w/ Double Sinks - Great Storage Space Throughout - Amazing Amenities - Cable & Internet Package Included 3 Story

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Orchard South
1 Unit Available
721 E 640 N
721 East 640 North, Orem, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2319 sqft
721 E 640 N Available 08/07/20 4 Bd 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in Orem - Upgrades Through-Out. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Closets Organizers. Newer Windows. Over 2300 sq ft. . Main Level: Family Room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Windsor North
1 Unit Available
328 W Amiron Way #B
328 West Amiron Way, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1190 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Now Available in Orem! Just off state street, and only minutes from the caynon. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light and 2 reserved parking spaces. Enjoy soaking up the sun by the gated pool.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Bonneville
1 Unit Available
63 East 670 North Street - 63
63 E 670 N, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
***PET FRIENDLY***Lovely Townhome at The Lochs in Vineyard. Unique floor plan with TV Room on the Main, large, spacious kitchen and Master Suite, as well as a half bath, on the second level and two huge bedrooms and a full bath on the third level.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1190 West 1330 South - 1
1190 West 1330 South, Orem, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
This darling pet-friendly lower level condo in popular Country Woods has been updated with full paint, new flooring, new appliances, new light fixtures, new water heater, new baseboards. Tons of storage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
305 N 680 E
305 680 East, Vineyard, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1966 sqft
Immaculate Edgewater Townhome! - Immaculate Edgewater townhome with fully finished basement is ready for you! 4 bedrooms, three baths with stainless appliances and beautiful wood flooring is in excellent condition and also includes a two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Sunset Heights
1 Unit Available
564 E 300 N - 303
564 E 300 N, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT $1150 $600 DEPOSIT This beautiful collection of modern style living apartment homes feature everything from a fully-equipped kitchen/bathrooms with designer finishes, and modern wood custom cabinets as well granite counter tops, stainless

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Orem North
1 Unit Available
284 N 590 E - 201
284 N 590 E, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Nothing beats BRAND NEW! Be the first to cozy up in this luxurious new home... RENT $1500 $600 DEPOSIT.
City Guide for Springville, UT

Springville: often called “Art City” by people who live there and in the surrounding region.

Springville is a city in Utah County, just a few miles south of Provo. It is home to the Springville Museum of Art, a splendid place to learn more about visual fine arts. It’s a flourishing community that has seen a steady growth over the past decade and is expected to continue growing in the future.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Springville, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

