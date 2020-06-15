All apartments in Spanish Fork
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

897 S. 1520 E.

897 South 1520 East Street · (801) 573-4882
Location

897 South 1520 East Street, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 897 S. 1520 E. · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 6 bedroom home for rent! - Large home in East Spanish Fork
897 South 1520 East
Spanish Fork, UT 84660

6 bedroom/3 bath
2844 Sq Ft.
$1850.00 Rent - Monthly
$1850.00 Deposit (O.A.C) An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

NO SMOKING, VAPING, OR ANIMALS

Home features a formal living room, open concept family room, kitchen, and dining, & main floor master with en'suite. The main floor laundry room, additional basement family room, spacious bedrooms, and tons of storage, makes this home stand out. The exterior features a fully fenced in yard, large patio, storage shed, and two car garage.

You will enjoy the home, area, neighbors, and the life style. This home is close to Costco, Walmart, Macey's, and tons of dining options!

Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of the yard.

Tenant will be required to have renters insurance. Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

NO SMOKING, VAPING, OR ANIMALS

***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***

Text Hollie at 801-573-4882 with any questions or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 897 S. 1520 E. have any available units?
897 S. 1520 E. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 897 S. 1520 E. currently offering any rent specials?
897 S. 1520 E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 897 S. 1520 E. pet-friendly?
No, 897 S. 1520 E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Fork.
Does 897 S. 1520 E. offer parking?
Yes, 897 S. 1520 E. does offer parking.
Does 897 S. 1520 E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 897 S. 1520 E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 897 S. 1520 E. have a pool?
No, 897 S. 1520 E. does not have a pool.
Does 897 S. 1520 E. have accessible units?
No, 897 S. 1520 E. does not have accessible units.
Does 897 S. 1520 E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 897 S. 1520 E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 897 S. 1520 E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 897 S. 1520 E. does not have units with air conditioning.
