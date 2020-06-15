897 S. 1520 E.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Large 6 bedroom home for rent! - Large home in East Spanish Fork

897 South 1520 East

Spanish Fork, UT 84660



6 bedroom/3 bath

2844 Sq Ft.

$1850.00 Rent - Monthly

$1850.00 Deposit (O.A.C) An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history



NO SMOKING, VAPING, OR ANIMALS



Home features a formal living room, open concept family room, kitchen, and dining, & main floor master with en'suite. The main floor laundry room, additional basement family room, spacious bedrooms, and tons of storage, makes this home stand out. The exterior features a fully fenced in yard, large patio, storage shed, and two car garage.



You will enjoy the home, area, neighbors, and the life style. This home is close to Costco, Walmart, Macey's, and tons of dining options!



Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of the yard.



Tenant will be required to have renters insurance. Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



***Application instructions: Go to www.utahrentals.com and fill out an application for each adult. The charge per application is $35 and is non-refundable, once the application has been processed. Make sure you pick the correct property you are applying for and attach a copy of your ID and pay stubs, these are required before your application will be processed. There is a $150 lease initiation fee upon approval, this is charged prior to move in.***



Text Hollie at 801-573-4882 with any questions or to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



