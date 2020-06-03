1336 E 6125 S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen. This will go fast make sure you check it out.



Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. $60 per month utility fee for water sewer and trash, $5 residential utility billing service and $13 property services fee to be paid with rent monthly. Pet friendly with an additional deposit, one-time $25.00 Pet Documentation Fee and $25.00 Pet Fee in addition to rent each month. Breed restrictions apply, two animal maximum.



