1336 E 6125 S.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

1336 E 6125 S

1336 West 6125 South ·
Location

1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT 84405
South Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen. This will go fast make sure you check it out.

Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. $60 per month utility fee for water sewer and trash, $5 residential utility billing service and $13 property services fee to be paid with rent monthly. Pet friendly with an additional deposit, one-time $25.00 Pet Documentation Fee and $25.00 Pet Fee in addition to rent each month. Breed restrictions apply, two animal maximum.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available 07/10/20! Please call to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1336 E 6125 S have any available units?
1336 E 6125 S has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1336 E 6125 S have?
Some of 1336 E 6125 S's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 E 6125 S currently offering any rent specials?
1336 E 6125 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 E 6125 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 E 6125 S is pet friendly.
Does 1336 E 6125 S offer parking?
Yes, 1336 E 6125 S does offer parking.
Does 1336 E 6125 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 E 6125 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 E 6125 S have a pool?
No, 1336 E 6125 S does not have a pool.
Does 1336 E 6125 S have accessible units?
No, 1336 E 6125 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 E 6125 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 E 6125 S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 E 6125 S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1336 E 6125 S has units with air conditioning.

