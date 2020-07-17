608 S Church Dr

Amenities

Welcome home to this super-clean home located at the desirable Legacy Farms community in Saratoga Springs. This home has 4 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms with over 3200 square feet and a 2-car garage. There are upgraded cabinets, countertops and appliances as well as warm toned vinyl laminate floors on the main level. Enjoy your fenced back yard and all the Legacy Springs amenities included in rent. Amenities include numerous parks, picnic areas, pool and clubhouse. $35 application fee per adult applicant. 12 month lease available at $1995 a month with a $1995 security deposit. O A C and additional reviews. No Smoking/vaping or pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Please review the RENTAL CRITERIA and APPLICATION PROCESS links on our website at www.utahhomeshub.com/rental prior to reaching out with questions. These webpages explain what we are looking for in our applicants and tenants and explains the requirements and process required to rent through us. To schedule a showing or for questions text messaging is best. Steven Max Parry 801-918-8638. Masks required during showings.