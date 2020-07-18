Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Condo Ready to Move In! - Beautiful condo in immaculate condition ready for you to move in! Located in a clean, newer community this is a must see! Top floor unit within walking distance from grocery, restaurants and banking. 1300 square feet, gorgeous kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 9' ceilings, laundry room, large two car detached garage with shelving for extra storage, with two remotes and keypad, balcony storage as well. HOA dues are included which covers the water, sewer, trash, landscaping maintenance and snow removal.



Tenant responsible for electric and gas



Deposit: $1295

Rent: $1295



Please call us to schedule a showing today! Call Advantage Management at (801)235-7368, ext 211



(RLNE1881126)