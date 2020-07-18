All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411

127 East Jordan Ridge Boulevard · (801) 235-7368 ext. 211
Location

127 East Jordan Ridge Boulevard, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Condo Ready to Move In! - Beautiful condo in immaculate condition ready for you to move in! Located in a clean, newer community this is a must see! Top floor unit within walking distance from grocery, restaurants and banking. 1300 square feet, gorgeous kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 9' ceilings, laundry room, large two car detached garage with shelving for extra storage, with two remotes and keypad, balcony storage as well. HOA dues are included which covers the water, sewer, trash, landscaping maintenance and snow removal.

Tenant responsible for electric and gas

Deposit: $1295
Rent: $1295

Please call us to schedule a showing today! Call Advantage Management at (801)235-7368, ext 211

(RLNE1881126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 have any available units?
127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 have?
Some of 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 currently offering any rent specials?
127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 pet-friendly?
No, 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 offer parking?
Yes, 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 offers parking.
Does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 have a pool?
No, 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 does not have a pool.
Does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 have accessible units?
No, 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 does not have accessible units.
Does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 E Jordan Ridge Boulevard Unit 411 does not have units with air conditioning.
