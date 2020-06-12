/
3 bedroom apartments
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, UT
Santa Clara Heights
1807 Desert Dawn
1807 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
6 Month Furnished Home in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. 6 Month Lease, Furnished Home.This beautiful home in Santa Clara sits on a corner lot. Has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, whole house fan to cool down in minutes, & central vac.
2482 Bella Vista Drive
2482 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1700 sqft
2482 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom in Santa Clara at Tuscany at Cliffrose - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. Two Level. Beautiful Newer home with all the upgrades.
2553 Bella Vista Drive
2553 Bella Vista Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1700 sqft
2553 Bella Vista Drive Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Newer Town Home in Santa CLara - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Newer Built Beautiful Town Home in Santa Clara. Two Level. Lots of Upgrades. Walk in Closest in Master Bedroom.
3611 Red Butte Drive
3611 Red Butte Drive, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
Beautiful Home in Santa Clara - For Rent. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Santa Clara. Fenced back yard. $1,400 per month.
3842 Tuscany Drive #9
3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1734 sqft
Santa Clara Townhouse End Unit!!! - $500 OFF MAY RENT WITH A QUALIFIED AND APPROVED APPLICATION, when moved in by or before April 10th. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, town home in Santa Clara! End Unit. Granite countertops and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.
1973 W 1940 N
1973 West 1940 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home Located in the Ironwood community in St.
Sunbrook
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).
120 South Padre Canyon
120 S Padre Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1700 sqft
One Level Home in Ivins-Almost one Acre! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Newly Remodeled. New Paint, Floors, Cabinets, Counter Tops. Fireplace. Huge Yard, sits on about and acre of land.
Stonebridge
225 N. Country Lane #44
225 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
225 N. Country Lane #44 Available 06/15/20 Views! Views! Views! 3-Bedroom in Beautiful Black Rock Condos - 3-BR/2-BA in gated community Black Rock Condos boasts beautiful views of Sunbrook Golf Course from private balcony.
1082 N 1550 W #3
1082 North 1550 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1524 sqft
1082 N 1550 W #3 Available 06/24/20 3 bed 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in a great location of St. George. Close to shopping, schools, parks, and food more private yard and a two-car garage.
Sunbrook
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.
529 S 675 E
529 South 675 East, Ivins, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
529 S 675 E Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Ivins! - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, stand-alone home is a spacious 1,410 square feet and located in beautiful Ivins, UT in the Red Rock Canyon subdivision.
2010 West 1860 North
2010 West 1860 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1500 sqft
Home in Ironwood - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Great Home! Community Pool and Hot Tub. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease.
2160 W 1710 N
2160 West 1710 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2129 sqft
Pet friendly - spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Seven Hills - Small pets are welcome at this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Seven Hills. Spacious with 2129 sq. ft.
830 South 330 East Circle
830 South 330 East, Ivins, UT
830 South 330 East Circle Available 07/10/20 Five Bedroom Ivins Home - 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Sunny, spacious, in cul-de-sac. Large rooms, nice kitchen, spacious backyard with fantastic garden area. Fenced Yard.
1113 N 1620 W #4
1113 North 1620 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,168
1270 sqft
Parkside FourPlex - Nice Parkside FourPlex - 3 bed, 2 bath. no pets. + $250.00 lease initiation fee (RLNE1844538)
1788 West 1230 North
1788 West 1230 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1276 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1788 West 1230 North in St. George. View photos, descriptions and more!
Stonebridge
271 N Country Lane #A9
271 N Country Ln, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms on Sunbrook - $250 off May Rent with a qualified application! VIEWS! VIEWS!! Beautiful, well maintained home on the Sunbrook Golf Course. Has 3 Beds 2 bath and Garage.
1157 N 1570 W #28
1157 North 1570 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1320 sqft
Park side Townhome End Unit! - Nice Parkside Townhome - 3 bdrm/2.5 bath/ 1350 sf Two levels, beds upstairs, living downstairs, private back patio opens up to parking lot for easy access. Close to shopping and schools. +250.
603 N 1590 W
603 North 1590 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1300 sqft
Sunset Home/ $250 OFF MAY RENT with April Move in! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. 2 car garage plus a shed in the back. New Paint, light fixtures and plumbing fixtures throughout the home.
Seven Hills
2167 W 1050 N
2167 West 1050 North, St. George, UT
STONE GATE AT SEVEN HILLS - SPACIOUS HOME ON .20 ACRE LOT. 4 BED 3 BA - LARGE FAMILY ROOM. LOTS OF STORAGE. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, YARDS FULLY MAINTAINED No Pets Allowed (RLNE5157821)
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara
Bloomington Hills
393 Vermillion Ave
393 Vermillion Avenue, St. George, UT
393 Vermillion Ave Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 6 bed, 3 bath Home For Rent - Are you ready to have your breath taken away by one of the best views in St. George? Beautiful, updated home has views from snow canyon, downtown St.
1022 E 600 S A
1022 East 600 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, Great location! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, is conveniently located behind Harmons. Two car garage, close to the University, walkable distance to shopping and eating establishments.