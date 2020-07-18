Amenities

pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool

3842 Tuscany Dr #5 Available 08/07/20 3 year old Blackhawk Townhome! End Unit - BlackHawk Townhomes are high-end townhomes located in Santa Clara, Utah at an unbeatable location and its own private amenity package including: swimming pool with restrooms, children playground and shaded pavilion. BlackHawk Townhomes sit alongside AH Gubler Park which consists of a playground, ball fields, splash pad and pickleball courts



Blackhawk Townhomes are witin 1.5 miles of several schools, the Santa Clara Harmon's grocery store, a new Cafe Rio and the recently announced Rocky Vista Medical School. Features stunning views of Red Mountain, Snow Canyon, and Kayenta area.



3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathrooms



$35 Application fee per adult

Applications can be found at utah1st.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3353288)