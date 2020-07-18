All apartments in Santa Clara
3842 Tuscany Dr #5

3842 Tuscany Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3842 Tuscany Dr, Santa Clara, UT 84765

Amenities

pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
3842 Tuscany Dr #5 Available 08/07/20 3 year old Blackhawk Townhome! End Unit - BlackHawk Townhomes are high-end townhomes located in Santa Clara, Utah at an unbeatable location and its own private amenity package including: swimming pool with restrooms, children playground and shaded pavilion. BlackHawk Townhomes sit alongside AH Gubler Park which consists of a playground, ball fields, splash pad and pickleball courts

Blackhawk Townhomes are witin 1.5 miles of several schools, the Santa Clara Harmon's grocery store, a new Cafe Rio and the recently announced Rocky Vista Medical School. Features stunning views of Red Mountain, Snow Canyon, and Kayenta area.

3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathrooms

$35 Application fee per adult
Applications can be found at utah1st.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3353288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 have any available units?
3842 Tuscany Dr #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clara, UT.
Is 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 currently offering any rent specials?
3842 Tuscany Dr #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 pet-friendly?
No, 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 offer parking?
No, 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 does not offer parking.
Does 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 have a pool?
Yes, 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 has a pool.
Does 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 have accessible units?
No, 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3842 Tuscany Dr #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
