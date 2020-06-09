All apartments in Sandy
245 E 9430 S

245 9430 South · No Longer Available
Location

245 9430 South, Sandy, UT 84070
Crescent White Willow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Sandy - A Spacious and Well Kept 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Sandy is Ready for Move In. Features Include Spacious Bedrooms, Finished Basement, 2 Fireplaces, Storage Space, Washer / Dryer Hook-ups, Back Yard with Patio and Mature Landscaping.
Sorry NO Pets!

Located Within Walking Distance of TRAX, Jordan Commons and Schools. Just Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Southtowne Mall and Rio Tinto Stadium.

* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!

Please note - listing information may be changed without notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2460811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 E 9430 S have any available units?
245 E 9430 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, UT.
What amenities does 245 E 9430 S have?
Some of 245 E 9430 S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 E 9430 S currently offering any rent specials?
245 E 9430 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 E 9430 S pet-friendly?
No, 245 E 9430 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 245 E 9430 S offer parking?
Yes, 245 E 9430 S does offer parking.
Does 245 E 9430 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 E 9430 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 E 9430 S have a pool?
No, 245 E 9430 S does not have a pool.
Does 245 E 9430 S have accessible units?
No, 245 E 9430 S does not have accessible units.
Does 245 E 9430 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 E 9430 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 E 9430 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 E 9430 S does not have units with air conditioning.
