245 E 9430 S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom Single Family Home in Sandy - A Spacious and Well Kept 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home in Sandy is Ready for Move In. Features Include Spacious Bedrooms, Finished Basement, 2 Fireplaces, Storage Space, Washer / Dryer Hook-ups, Back Yard with Patio and Mature Landscaping.

Sorry NO Pets!



Located Within Walking Distance of TRAX, Jordan Commons and Schools. Just Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, Southtowne Mall and Rio Tinto Stadium.



* Call 801-262-3900 to schedule a showing or visit us online at www.pmsystems.net - view rental properties - Apply Now!



Please note - listing information may be changed without notice



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2460811)