accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Provo, UT
1 Unit Available
Provo South
1028 Canyon Vista Road #9
1028 Canyon Vista Road, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1327 sqft
Beautiful Mountainside Condo - Come take a look at this beautiful mountainside condo in the great canyon meadow subdivision.
1 Unit Available
River Grove
1234 N 800 W
1234 North 800 West, Provo, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
1234 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 2 Room Cottage in Provo - This is a fantastic two bedroom, one bath home on a large lot in North Provo. This home is close to everything, just minutes from downtown Provo and Orem. Located only 5 minutes from I-15.
Results within 1 mile of Provo
5 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Canyon View Crossing Apartments
1460 S State St, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon View Crossing Apartments in Orem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Provo
24 Units Available
Concord at Geneva
125 North Mill Rd, Vineyard, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1325 sqft
Great location off Orem Center Street with easy access to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature amenities like nine-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, and microwaves. Community has internet cafe, pool and tanning.
2 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Mountain Run
1219 S 580 W, Orem, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
672 sqft
This community provides residents with onsite laundry facilities and picnic areas. Utah Valley University and the Walmart Supercenter are both within walking distance. Every unit features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and extra storage space.
25 Units Available
Sunset Heights
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
Studio
$915
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1026 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
8 Units Available
Orem North
Midtown 360
360 S State St, Orem, UT
Studio
$985
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1415 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bar, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Community rooftop lounge and state-of-the-art gym. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
Geneva
745 W 640 N
745 West 640 North, Orem, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2900 sqft
745 W 640 N Available 08/01/20 Nice Home In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful 5 Bedroom Rambler Home With Large Fenced Yard And Mature Plantings. This home is close to just about everything, but is off the beaten path.
1 Unit Available
Poolstone
1078 E 900 S
1078 East 900 South Street, Springville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Large Duplex with Backyard - Come check out this cozy unit! The home sports its own fireplace, washer and dryer hook ups, and a driveway so parking is a breeze.
Results within 10 miles of Provo
27 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
