3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Provo, UT
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
631 W 1975 N
631 West 1975 North, Provo, UT
631 W 1975 N Available 08/18/20 Great Apartment Close To BYU And UVU - 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Just off the BYU Diagonal. Close to restaurants. Walmart. Within walking distance to BYU and a short distance from UVU.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carterville
1 Unit Available
633 W 1975 N
633 West 1975 North, Provo, UT
633 W 1975 N Available 08/21/20 Great Apartment Close To BYU And UVU - 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Just off the BYU Diagonal. Close to restaurants. Walmart. Within walking distance to BYU and a short distance from UVU.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
270 S 700 W
270 South 700 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2210 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Provo Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Rock Canyon
1 Unit Available
546 E 3950 N
546 East 3950 North, Provo, UT
5 bedroom 3 bath in Edgemont - Gorgeous large home in Edgemont. Close to 4000 sq ft. Nearby groceries, shopping, movies, and dining. Two car garage 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms private deck off of the kitchen. Close to everything.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1358 S 1550 E
1358 South 1550 East, Provo, UT
Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grand View South
1 Unit Available
1115 Independence Ave
1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1696 sqft
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
783 S Aspen Loop
783 S Aspen Loop, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2332 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - BRAND NEW beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
929 North 1760 West
929 North 1760 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1500 sqft
929 North 1760 West Available 08/07/20 Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhome on Provo's Westside -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - GREAT LOCATION IN PROVO, close to UVU and BYU.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake View North
1 Unit Available
1213 N 3020 W
1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features: Real Hardwood Floors Natural Lighting Gorgeous Mountain Views Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island Luxurious Corner Tub &
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foot Hills
1 Unit Available
991 East 560 North
991 East 560 North, Provo, UT
991 East 560 North Available 08/01/20 Beautiful single family home next to BYU - Beautiful single family home Located 60 seconds from BYU campus and within walking distance of Kiwanis Park and Wasatch Elementary.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin South
1 Unit Available
448 W McClellan Ct
448 Mcclellan Court, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2213 sqft
Brand New Home built in 2019 - Look no further, you have just found your new home. This 3 bed 2.5 unfinished basement home is newly built last year. Brand new craftsman style 2-story. 9 ft ceilings on the main.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
933 Aspen Loop
933 Aspen Way, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2332 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Bay
1 Unit Available
952 South 200 West #24
952 S Freedom Blvd, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Remodeled Provo Townhome! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has been remodeled with new carpet, vinyl and paint throughout and is in excellent shape.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
884 W 1400 S
884 West 1400 South, Provo, UT
884 W 1400 S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home for rent! - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath house with 2,676 square feet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
871 S Aspen Summit Dr
871 S Aspen Summit Dr, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Absolutely beautiful, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, unfurnished townhome in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ring Creek
1 Unit Available
825 E 1090 S
825 East 1090 South, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1287 sqft
825 E 1090 S Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath townhouse in Provo - Come see this cute townhouse in Provo. The kitchen has a beautiful large window to bring in lots of natural light.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Grove
1 Unit Available
1245 N Riverside #43
1245 Riverside Avenue, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
1245 N Riverside #43 Available 07/01/20 Lovely Riverstone Condo in Provo - Riverstone Condominiums is conveniently located near UVRMC, just blocks from Provo High and close to dining and shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Provo South
1 Unit Available
932 S Aspen Place
932 S Aspen Pl, Provo, UT
932 S Aspen Place Available 07/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom Town Home on Provo's South East Bench - Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, unfurnished town home in the foothills of Provo just south of Slate Canyon.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset
1 Unit Available
1345 Westbridge Circle
1345 Westbridge Circle, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1828 sqft
Large 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This is a spacious two-story home located in Provo. The house includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and range. Close to I-15 Provo Center street exit, with access to downtown Provo shopping and amenities.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sherwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3666 Little Rock Ln
3666 Little Rock Drive, Provo, UT
You will fall in love with this charming townhome in the heart of Provo! Centrally located by Timpview Highschool, Little Rock Canyon, local shopping malls and more! Spanning with over 3,500 square feet you will enjoy walk in closets, three cozy
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1727 N 950 W
1727 North 950 West, Provo, UT
Lovely, spacious 4 BR, 3.5 BA townhome near UVRMC. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Main floor has a large living room, 1/2 bath and big kitchen with a private fenced patio.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Provo South
1 Unit Available
1485 East 1190 South
1485 E 1190 S, Provo, UT
Beautiful and spacious home in Provo. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3200 square feet with plenty of storage space. Large master bedroom featuring a private bathroom and walk in closet. Main floor offers both a living and family room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Grand View North
1 Unit Available
1670 Hickory Lane - 1
1670 Hickory Lane, Provo, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Nice Willowbrook ground floor condo. Walking distance to UVRMC and bus lines to BYU and UVU. Easy care, no carpet, just tile throughout. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, comes with washer/dryer. Quiet community with playgrounds and a pool for hot summer days.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1218 South 940 West
1218 South 940 West, Provo, UT
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Provo! This home comes with a 2 car garage, grassed front/backyard, and will be fenced. Also comes with all appliances and extra kitchen area on the bottom level. No pets, no smoking.
