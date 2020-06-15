Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber parking air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking google fiber internet access

995 E Center St #11 Available 07/06/20 Clean and Cozy Unit in Central Provo - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has an open concept living/dining/kitchen with a laundry room, 2-bed rooms, and a full bathroom. It is located in the quiet Foothills Neighborhood with easy access to public transportation and only a short walk or bike ride to shopping and dining.



Unit comes with:



-2 Parking spots

-Stove, Fridge Freezer, and Microwave

-Washer and Dryer

-Central AC/Furnace

-HOA to maintain the lawn

-Unit is on the end next to grass



NO SMOKING/VAPING

No Pets



Application Fees: $35/person

Rent: $915

Tenant Paid Utilities: Gas, Electric, Internet. (Google Fiber offers our tenants free basic wifi).

Deposit: $950 *

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required

***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis (pet approved properties only)



Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5854067)