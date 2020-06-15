All apartments in Provo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

995 E Center St #11

995 East Center Street · (385) 325-1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

995 East Center Street, Provo, UT 84606
Foot Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 995 E Center St #11 · Avail. Jul 6

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
995 E Center St #11 Available 07/06/20 Clean and Cozy Unit in Central Provo - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has an open concept living/dining/kitchen with a laundry room, 2-bed rooms, and a full bathroom. It is located in the quiet Foothills Neighborhood with easy access to public transportation and only a short walk or bike ride to shopping and dining.

Unit comes with:

-2 Parking spots
-Stove, Fridge Freezer, and Microwave
-Washer and Dryer
-Central AC/Furnace
-HOA to maintain the lawn
-Unit is on the end next to grass

NO SMOKING/VAPING
No Pets

Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $915
Tenant Paid Utilities: Gas, Electric, Internet. (Google Fiber offers our tenants free basic wifi).
Deposit: $950 *
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required
***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis (pet approved properties only)

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 E Center St #11 have any available units?
995 E Center St #11 has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 995 E Center St #11 have?
Some of 995 E Center St #11's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 E Center St #11 currently offering any rent specials?
995 E Center St #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 E Center St #11 pet-friendly?
No, 995 E Center St #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 995 E Center St #11 offer parking?
Yes, 995 E Center St #11 does offer parking.
Does 995 E Center St #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 E Center St #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 E Center St #11 have a pool?
No, 995 E Center St #11 does not have a pool.
Does 995 E Center St #11 have accessible units?
No, 995 E Center St #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 995 E Center St #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 E Center St #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 995 E Center St #11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 995 E Center St #11 has units with air conditioning.
