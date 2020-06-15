Amenities
995 E Center St #11 Available 07/06/20 Clean and Cozy Unit in Central Provo - This 2 bed 1 bath unit has an open concept living/dining/kitchen with a laundry room, 2-bed rooms, and a full bathroom. It is located in the quiet Foothills Neighborhood with easy access to public transportation and only a short walk or bike ride to shopping and dining.
Unit comes with:
-2 Parking spots
-Stove, Fridge Freezer, and Microwave
-Washer and Dryer
-Central AC/Furnace
-HOA to maintain the lawn
-Unit is on the end next to grass
NO SMOKING/VAPING
No Pets
Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $915
Tenant Paid Utilities: Gas, Electric, Internet. (Google Fiber offers our tenants free basic wifi).
Deposit: $950 *
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required
***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis (pet approved properties only)
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate
