965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout, large fully fenced yard, garden area, shed, very large covered patio, single car garage with workshop / space for storage.



Very close to parks, BYU, schools, shopping and Seven Peaks Water park.



Contract is for August 2020- August 2021

Rent: $1245

Deposit: $1345 ($100 non-refundable)

Utilities: Tenant will put all utilities into their name. Google fiber ready!



All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher and an income of at least 3x the rent.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



For information or to schedule a showing call/text 801-717-9292



