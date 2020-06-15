All apartments in Provo
965 E 150 N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

965 E 150 N

965 East 150 North · (801) 717-9292
Location

965 East 150 North, Provo, UT 84606
Foot Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 965 E 150 N · Avail. Aug 7

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
965 E 150 N Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Home, South Provo -- AVAILABLE August 2020 - Cute single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with jetted tub, family room, dining room, new kitchen cabinets, brand new dishwasher, hardwood and tile throughout, large fully fenced yard, garden area, shed, very large covered patio, single car garage with workshop / space for storage.

Very close to parks, BYU, schools, shopping and Seven Peaks Water park.

Contract is for August 2020- August 2021
Rent: $1245
Deposit: $1345 ($100 non-refundable)
Utilities: Tenant will put all utilities into their name. Google fiber ready!

All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or higher and an income of at least 3x the rent.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

For information or to schedule a showing call/text 801-717-9292

(RLNE5419771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 E 150 N have any available units?
965 E 150 N has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 965 E 150 N have?
Some of 965 E 150 N's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 E 150 N currently offering any rent specials?
965 E 150 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 E 150 N pet-friendly?
No, 965 E 150 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 965 E 150 N offer parking?
Yes, 965 E 150 N does offer parking.
Does 965 E 150 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 E 150 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 E 150 N have a pool?
No, 965 E 150 N does not have a pool.
Does 965 E 150 N have accessible units?
No, 965 E 150 N does not have accessible units.
Does 965 E 150 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 E 150 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 965 E 150 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 E 150 N does not have units with air conditioning.
