Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

915 North 500 West #22 Available 07/11/20 Very Nice Condo, Top Floor - 2 bd / 1 ba; 784 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1992, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher and is on the top floor. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered and one uncovered.



Rent is $925 and security deposit is $925, HOA fee is included and the HOA pays for basic cable, water and garbage. First month’s rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy. You are responsible for gas and electric. Pets and smoking are not allowed anywhere on the grounds. PROVO CITY ORDINANCE ALLOWS ONLY 2 CARS MAXIMUM. IF YOU HAVE MORE THAN 2 CARS DO NOT CALL OR APPLY. Sq/ft measurement is from county records.



If you want to apply you first need to tour the property then visit our website to fill out an application www.kasteelproperty.com. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.



For a tour call Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.



Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.



915 North 500 West #22

Provo, UT 84604



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2252495)