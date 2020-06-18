All apartments in Provo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

915 North 500 West #22

915 North 500 West · (801) 616-2726
Location

915 North 500 West, Provo, UT 84604
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 North 500 West #22 · Avail. Jul 11

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
915 North 500 West #22 Available 07/11/20 Very Nice Condo, Top Floor - 2 bd / 1 ba; 784 sq. ft. This beautiful condo, built in 1992, has washer & dryer hookups, dishwasher and is on the top floor. 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered and one uncovered.

Rent is $925 and security deposit is $925, HOA fee is included and the HOA pays for basic cable, water and garbage. First month’s rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy. You are responsible for gas and electric. Pets and smoking are not allowed anywhere on the grounds. PROVO CITY ORDINANCE ALLOWS ONLY 2 CARS MAXIMUM. IF YOU HAVE MORE THAN 2 CARS DO NOT CALL OR APPLY. Sq/ft measurement is from county records.

If you want to apply you first need to tour the property then visit our website to fill out an application www.kasteelproperty.com. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.

For a tour call Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.

Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.

915 North 500 West #22
Provo, UT 84604

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2252495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 North 500 West #22 have any available units?
915 North 500 West #22 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 915 North 500 West #22 currently offering any rent specials?
915 North 500 West #22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 North 500 West #22 pet-friendly?
No, 915 North 500 West #22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 915 North 500 West #22 offer parking?
Yes, 915 North 500 West #22 does offer parking.
Does 915 North 500 West #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 North 500 West #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 North 500 West #22 have a pool?
No, 915 North 500 West #22 does not have a pool.
Does 915 North 500 West #22 have accessible units?
No, 915 North 500 West #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 North 500 West #22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 North 500 West #22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 North 500 West #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 North 500 West #22 does not have units with air conditioning.
