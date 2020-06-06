All apartments in Provo
1218 South 940 West
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

1218 South 940 West

1218 South 940 West · (801) 427-8159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1218 South 940 West, Provo, UT 84601
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Provo! This home comes with a 2 car garage, grassed front/backyard, and will be fenced. Also comes with all appliances and extra kitchen area on the bottom level. No pets, no smoking.
Tenants:
o Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
o Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas, electric, sewer, trash
o Lease setup fee $50
o Renters insurance required and can be easily provided for $16/month
o Responsible for landscaping
If interested, contact PAUL at (801)427-8159 pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 South 940 West have any available units?
1218 South 940 West has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1218 South 940 West currently offering any rent specials?
1218 South 940 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 South 940 West pet-friendly?
No, 1218 South 940 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1218 South 940 West offer parking?
Yes, 1218 South 940 West does offer parking.
Does 1218 South 940 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 South 940 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 South 940 West have a pool?
No, 1218 South 940 West does not have a pool.
Does 1218 South 940 West have accessible units?
No, 1218 South 940 West does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 South 940 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 South 940 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 South 940 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 South 940 West does not have units with air conditioning.
