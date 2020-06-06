1218 South 940 West

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Provo! This home comes with a 2 car garage, grassed front/backyard, and will be fenced. Also comes with all appliances and extra kitchen area on the bottom level. No pets, no smoking.

Tenants:

o Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

o Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas, electric, sewer, trash

o Lease setup fee $50

o Renters insurance required and can be easily provided for $16/month

o Responsible for landscaping

If interested, contact PAUL at (801)427-8159 pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property