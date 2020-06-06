1218 South 940 West

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home in Provo! This home comes with a 2 car garage, grassed front/backyard, and will be fenced. Also comes with all appliances and extra kitchen area on the bottom level. No pets, no smoking.
Tenants:
o Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
o Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas, electric, sewer, trash
o Lease setup fee $50
o Renters insurance required and can be easily provided for $16/month
o Responsible for landscaping
If interested, contact PAUL at (801)427-8159 pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property