Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

661 S 2220 W #104

661 Monet Drive · (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

661 Monet Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 661 S 2220 W · Avail. Jul 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
661 S 2220 W Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in great location in Pleasant Grove. Just off the I-15 for an easy commute! Large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hookups. Master features a large walk in closet attached to bathroom. 1 assigned parking spot. Community offers a beautiful clubhouse, pool, gym, and theater room. Call to schedule a tour today!

Rent: $1275
Deposit: $1275
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities

No smoking
No pets

To schedule a time slot call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
Or visit us at www.armstrongproperty.com

(RLNE5854824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 S 2220 W #104 have any available units?
661 S 2220 W #104 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 661 S 2220 W #104 have?
Some of 661 S 2220 W #104's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 S 2220 W #104 currently offering any rent specials?
661 S 2220 W #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 S 2220 W #104 pet-friendly?
No, 661 S 2220 W #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 661 S 2220 W #104 offer parking?
Yes, 661 S 2220 W #104 does offer parking.
Does 661 S 2220 W #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 S 2220 W #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 S 2220 W #104 have a pool?
Yes, 661 S 2220 W #104 has a pool.
Does 661 S 2220 W #104 have accessible units?
No, 661 S 2220 W #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 661 S 2220 W #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 S 2220 W #104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 S 2220 W #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 S 2220 W #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
