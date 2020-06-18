Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

1327 Park Avenue Available 07/01/20 Unfurnished Home in Historic Old Town - Adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, unfurnished duplex on Park Ave across the street from City Park! This property was recently updated with new carpet, hard flooring, and fixtures. The main floor has a kitchen, dining room, living room with wood-burning fireplace, and 2 bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite bathroom. The basement features a large and spacious living area with a wood-burning stove, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, storage space, as well as a washer, and dryer. Ample off-street parking available. A well-behaved pet is negotiable with owner approval and a $500 pet deposit. No smoking. First and last month's rent as well as a $2800 security deposit required prior to moving in. 12-month+ lease only.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, water, and sewer payments as well as removing snow in the winter and maintaining the lawn/yard in the spring, summer and fall. Residents are required to have Renter's Insurance.



Home to some of Park City’s most iconic homes and landmarks, Historic Old Town remains the vibrant center of Park City, with world-class restaurants, nightclubs, boutiques, galleries, and museums. Many of turn-of-the-century buildings and miner’s shacks have been transformed into single-family homes and commercial properties and are interspersed with townhomes, condominiums and hotel accommodations, all of which fall within the Park City Historic District. Conveniently located near public transportation, you can easily make your way to the Town Lift and be on the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort skiing, mountain biking or hiking within minutes. Or, slow down a bit and pay a visit to the Public Library, pick up a book and settle down in City Park. Enjoy seasonal festivals such as the Sundance Film Festival, Park Silly Sunday Market and a number of outdoor music festivals just blocks from your front door.



DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.



