All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 3511 S Quincy #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
3511 S Quincy #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3511 S Quincy #2

3511 Quincy Avenue · (435) 265-4701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3511 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT 84403
T.O. Smith

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3511 S Quincy #2 · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.

This Triplex is near fantastic shopping, freeway access, great restaurants, public transportation, local boutiques, and in a great centrally located neighborhood.

We would prefer no pets on this property but may make exceptions depending on breed/size/age.

Tenant Pays equal pay of $75 Each month for the following utilities in addition to rent:
Gas
Water/Sewer/Trash

Electricity is on a separate meter and needs to be in tenant's name.

Shared on site Laundry room also available.

Boardwalk Realty & Management is a member of the Good Landlord Program.

Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing.

Visit our website for a video walk through!
Boardwalk Realty & Management North
www.BoardwalkUtah.com

(RLNE2384933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 S Quincy #2 have any available units?
3511 S Quincy #2 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
Is 3511 S Quincy #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3511 S Quincy #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 S Quincy #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3511 S Quincy #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 3511 S Quincy #2 offer parking?
No, 3511 S Quincy #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3511 S Quincy #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 S Quincy #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 S Quincy #2 have a pool?
No, 3511 S Quincy #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3511 S Quincy #2 have accessible units?
No, 3511 S Quincy #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 S Quincy #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 S Quincy #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 S Quincy #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 S Quincy #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3511 S Quincy #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr
Ogden, UT 84401

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms
Ogden Apartments with BalconyOgden Apartments with Gym
Ogden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity