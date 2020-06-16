3511 S Quincy #2

Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom in Triplex - Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing unit available for rent.
This Triplex is near fantastic shopping, freeway access, great restaurants, public transportation, local boutiques, and in a great centrally located neighborhood.
We would prefer no pets on this property but may make exceptions depending on breed/size/age.
Tenant Pays equal pay of $75 Each month for the following utilities in addition to rent:
Gas
Water/Sewer/Trash
Electricity is on a separate meter and needs to be in tenant's name.
Shared on site Laundry room also available.
Boardwalk Realty & Management is a member of the Good Landlord Program.
Call or text Leasing at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing.
Visit our website for a video walk through!
Boardwalk Realty & Management North
www.BoardwalkUtah.com
