3033 Van Buren 2

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 2 Available 06/29/20 ??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Unit on East Bench?? - Property Id: 302058



Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Remodeled bathrooms. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. This property has it all!



Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.



Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488



KEY FEATURES:

Rent: $945/month

Sq Footage: 900 sqft.

Bedroom: 2

Bathroom: 2

Deposit: $945 (deposit due upon application acceptance)

Pet fee: $50 per month

Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water

Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302058

Property Id 302058



(RLNE5865136)