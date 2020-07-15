3033 Van Buren 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 06/29/20 ??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Unit on East Bench?? - Property Id: 302058
Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Remodeled bathrooms. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. This property has it all!
Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.
Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488
KEY FEATURES:
Rent: $945/month
Sq Footage: 900 sqft.
Bedroom: 2
Bathroom: 2
Deposit: $945 (deposit due upon application acceptance)
Pet fee: $50 per month
Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water
Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302058
(RLNE5865136)