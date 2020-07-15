All apartments in Ogden
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:10 AM

3033 Van Buren 2

3033 Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT 84403
T.O. Smith

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 06/29/20 ??Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Unit on East Bench?? - Property Id: 302058

Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances included. Remodeled bathrooms. New blinds. Fresh coat of paint. This property has it all!

Perfect location that is minutes away from downtown, Weber State University, the freeway, restaurants, parks, K-12 schools, hospital. Call, text, or email TODAY before this great opportunity to rent a beautiful home in a great neighborhood is GONE.

Contact: Preston - 801-425-1488

KEY FEATURES:
Rent: $945/month
Sq Footage: 900 sqft.
Bedroom: 2
Bathroom: 2
Deposit: $945 (deposit due upon application acceptance)
Pet fee: $50 per month
Tenant Utilities: Power, Gas, Water
Landlord Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302058
Property Id 302058

(RLNE5865136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

