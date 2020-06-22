All apartments in Ogden
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2715 Lincoln Ave

2715 Lincoln Ave · (801) 655-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT 84401
Jefferson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 Lincoln Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features:
- Fenced Yard
- Cute Front Porch Area
- Ceiling Fans
- Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space
- Wood Flooring
- Spacious Kitchen

3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,250
Security Deposit $1,250

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: Off Street Parking

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2053904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
2715 Lincoln Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 2715 Lincoln Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Lincoln Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 2715 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Lincoln Ave does offer parking.
Does 2715 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 2715 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 2715 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
