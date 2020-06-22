Amenities
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features:
- Fenced Yard
- Cute Front Porch Area
- Ceiling Fans
- Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space
- Wood Flooring
- Spacious Kitchen
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,250
Security Deposit $1,250
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric
Parking: Off Street Parking
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2053904)