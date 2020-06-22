Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking ceiling fan microwave

2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features:

- Fenced Yard

- Cute Front Porch Area

- Ceiling Fans

- Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space

- Wood Flooring

- Spacious Kitchen



3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,250

Security Deposit $1,250



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric



Parking: Off Street Parking



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



No Pets Allowed



