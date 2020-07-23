All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 1265 Grant Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
1265 Grant Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1265 Grant Ave

1265 Grant Avenue · (385) 259-7140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1265 Grant Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404
Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1265 Grant Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property is close to downtown Ogden and in a wonderful neighborhood! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5964223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Grant Ave have any available units?
1265 Grant Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Grant Ave have?
Some of 1265 Grant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Grant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Grant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Grant Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1265 Grant Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1265 Grant Ave offer parking?
No, 1265 Grant Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1265 Grant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Grant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Grant Ave have a pool?
No, 1265 Grant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Grant Ave have accessible units?
No, 1265 Grant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Grant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1265 Grant Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1265 Grant Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr
Ogden, UT 84401
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd
Ogden, UT 84403

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOgden 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ogden Apartments with BalconiesOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
South Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT
West Haven, UTMagna, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jefferson

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity