Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

- Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in a great location. This property has a fully fenced back yard, with a single car garage. Located approximately 2 minutes from Weber State University. Small dogs negotiable. Please contact Wheeler & Associates for more information at 801-394-9493. You can also reach us online at www.wheelermanagement.com and office@wheelermanagement.com.



Thank you for your interest in this property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4717357)