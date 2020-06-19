7475 700 East

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

7475 South 700 East



The actual available rental is 729 building



Video Tour:

https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ



This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community. This home features a large and spacious layout and modern updates such as black granite counter tops throughout the home. Also the home has very nice grey wood flooring, can lighting throughout and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances with gas fire stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. The kitchen also includes an island style set up with farm sink in the middle. You will experience white cabinet throughout the kitchen and bathrooms for a matching style. As you walk in the front door you will encounter a staircase to your right side leading up to the upstairs where you will find all 3 bedrooms. Upstairs includes the master suite with a large bedroom with a large walk in closet, along with a beautiful tub and separate standing shower. Upstairs there is also the washer and dryer hook ups for easy access. The other 2 bedrooms are also large with plenty of closet space. The downstairs areas you will find an open layout for living room with a nice fireplace, a dining area and kitchen space. This home does includes a small back yard a spacious 2 car garage.



This home is located in a private town home community and conveniently located to the following:

- Harmon's Grocery Store

- 7-Eleven

- Tsunami Restaurant

- Union Park

- Outback Steakhouse

- Macey's

- Vasa Fitness

- Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

- Itto Sushi

- Walmart Supercenter



All adults age 18 and older need to apply.

Application Fee $50

Rent $2025

Deposit $0

No Security Deposit option available for qualified renters.

One Time Lease Fee $300

Utilities not included.

No Smoking.

No Pets



