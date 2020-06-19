All apartments in Midvale
7475 700 East

7475 700 East · (801) 666-2446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7475 700 East, Midvale, UT 84047
Union Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!

In order to find this location Google
7475 South 700 East

The actual available rental is 729 building

Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ

This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community. This home features a large and spacious layout and modern updates such as black granite counter tops throughout the home. Also the home has very nice grey wood flooring, can lighting throughout and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances with gas fire stove, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. The kitchen also includes an island style set up with farm sink in the middle. You will experience white cabinet throughout the kitchen and bathrooms for a matching style. As you walk in the front door you will encounter a staircase to your right side leading up to the upstairs where you will find all 3 bedrooms. Upstairs includes the master suite with a large bedroom with a large walk in closet, along with a beautiful tub and separate standing shower. Upstairs there is also the washer and dryer hook ups for easy access. The other 2 bedrooms are also large with plenty of closet space. The downstairs areas you will find an open layout for living room with a nice fireplace, a dining area and kitchen space. This home does includes a small back yard a spacious 2 car garage.

This home is located in a private town home community and conveniently located to the following:
- Harmon's Grocery Store
- 7-Eleven
- Tsunami Restaurant
- Union Park
- Outback Steakhouse
- Macey's
- Vasa Fitness
- Kneaders Bakery & Cafe
- Itto Sushi
- Walmart Supercenter

All adults age 18 and older need to apply.
Application Fee $50
Rent $2025
Deposit $0
No Security Deposit option available for qualified renters.
One Time Lease Fee $300
Utilities not included.
No Smoking.
No Pets

If you have questions about renting this property please call: Leasing Center: 866-956-1714

If you want to apply for the property:
Visit our website at www.TierOneRents.com

Click on link for Application:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action

Clink on Link for Application Criteria:

https://tieronerents.com/tenant-screening-criteria/

If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com

Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800175
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7475 700 East have any available units?
7475 700 East has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7475 700 East have?
Some of 7475 700 East's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7475 700 East currently offering any rent specials?
7475 700 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7475 700 East pet-friendly?
No, 7475 700 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 7475 700 East offer parking?
Yes, 7475 700 East does offer parking.
Does 7475 700 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7475 700 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7475 700 East have a pool?
No, 7475 700 East does not have a pool.
Does 7475 700 East have accessible units?
No, 7475 700 East does not have accessible units.
Does 7475 700 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7475 700 East has units with dishwashers.
