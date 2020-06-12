/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Magna, UT
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Magna
15 Units Available
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1009 sqft
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
Results within 5 miles of Magna
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
987 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1027 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Magna
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Jordan Oaks
24 Units Available
Novi at Jordan Valley Station
3354 W Jordan Line Pwky, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1166 sqft
This pet-friendly community's amenities include a clubhouse, yoga studio, gym, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Mountain View Golf Course is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Westbrook
34 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Westpointe
11 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
826 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Granger East
16 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Copper Hills
27 Units Available
Wilshire Place Apartments
6447 W Wilshire Park Ave, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1260 sqft
Great location near schools, shopping and greater Salt Lake City. Units have sleek design and modern fixtures with spacious living areas. Community features a swimming pool, hot tub and picnic/BBQ area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Poplar Grove
13 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glendale
23 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cobble Creek
24 Units Available
Boulder Canyon
5517 W Slate Canyon Dr, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1028 sqft
Community features outdoor patio and barbecue grills, playground and basketball court. Apartments offer granite countertops, mountain views, and personal patios or balconies. Excellent location just steps from favorite local restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Jordan Meadows
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Taylorsville North
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
