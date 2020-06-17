All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

903 W. 810 S.

903 West Lehi Ranch Road · (801) 885-2179
Location

903 West Lehi Ranch Road, Lehi, UT 84043
Chappel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 903 W. 810 S. · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S. Lehi - 3 bdrm/2 bath home with loft and office as well as a 2 car garage and unfinished basement for $1550 a month plus a security deposit of $1550. Approx. 1400 sq ft finished, 2600 total. Lots of upgrades - blinds, all appliances included, pantry, tile floors, beautiful cabinets, vaulted ceiling, and more!

Landscaping is complete with automated sprinklers.

No smoking, no pets allowed. For questions or a walk-through, please call Brandee at 801-885-2179.

(RLNE5651573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 W. 810 S. have any available units?
903 W. 810 S. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 903 W. 810 S. currently offering any rent specials?
903 W. 810 S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 W. 810 S. pet-friendly?
No, 903 W. 810 S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 903 W. 810 S. offer parking?
Yes, 903 W. 810 S. does offer parking.
Does 903 W. 810 S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 W. 810 S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 W. 810 S. have a pool?
No, 903 W. 810 S. does not have a pool.
Does 903 W. 810 S. have accessible units?
No, 903 W. 810 S. does not have accessible units.
Does 903 W. 810 S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 W. 810 S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 W. 810 S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 W. 810 S. does not have units with air conditioning.
