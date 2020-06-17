Amenities

Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S. Lehi - 3 bdrm/2 bath home with loft and office as well as a 2 car garage and unfinished basement for $1550 a month plus a security deposit of $1550. Approx. 1400 sq ft finished, 2600 total. Lots of upgrades - blinds, all appliances included, pantry, tile floors, beautiful cabinets, vaulted ceiling, and more!



Landscaping is complete with automated sprinklers.



No smoking, no pets allowed. For questions or a walk-through, please call Brandee at 801-885-2179.



