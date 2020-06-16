Amenities
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.5 bath come with tons of upgrades like gas fireplace, fully fenced backyard, new carpet on the main floor and is move-in ready! This open floor plan comes with a bunch of storage. The master bath in this home comes with a good sized walk-in shower and dual vanity. This one wont last!
Youtube Link:https://youtu.be/-8DTHBqswnQ
Rent: 1695
Deposit: 1695
4 bed
2.5 bath
Year built: 2004
2 car garage
2065 sq ft
Gas Fireplace
Central Air
Washer & Dryer
Refrigerator
Fire Pit
Swing Set
NO PETS/ NO SMOKERS (Please do not even call to ask)
If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.
