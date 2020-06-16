Amenities

421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.5 bath come with tons of upgrades like gas fireplace, fully fenced backyard, new carpet on the main floor and is move-in ready! This open floor plan comes with a bunch of storage. The master bath in this home comes with a good sized walk-in shower and dual vanity. This one wont last!



Youtube Link:https://youtu.be/-8DTHBqswnQ

Rent: 1695

Deposit: 1695

4 bed

2.5 bath

Year built: 2004

2 car garage

2065 sq ft

Gas Fireplace

Central Air

Washer & Dryer

Refrigerator

Fire Pit

Swing Set



NO PETS/ NO SMOKERS (Please do not even call to ask)



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



