Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

421 W 1860 S

421 West 1860 South · (385) 985-3848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 West 1860 South, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 421 W 1860 S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2065 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
421 W 1860 S Available 07/01/20 Must See 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Lehi! - Come and see this wonderful home in Lehi. This 4 bed 2.5 bath come with tons of upgrades like gas fireplace, fully fenced backyard, new carpet on the main floor and is move-in ready! This open floor plan comes with a bunch of storage. The master bath in this home comes with a good sized walk-in shower and dual vanity. This one wont last!

Youtube Link:https://youtu.be/-8DTHBqswnQ
Rent: 1695
Deposit: 1695
4 bed
2.5 bath
Year built: 2004
2 car garage
2065 sq ft
Gas Fireplace
Central Air
Washer & Dryer
Refrigerator
Fire Pit
Swing Set

NO PETS/ NO SMOKERS (Please do not even call to ask)

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE2464706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

