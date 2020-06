Amenities

pet friendly gym pool carpet

Fresh paint and new carpets. Pet friendly home. This one will not last long. Great location with full fenced back yard. Large open kitchen and great room. Full basement with family room bathroom and bedroom. Plenty of storage. The home has solar panels and Renter will pay $150/mo for use of them. Pet fee is $40/mo. Pet deposit is equal to half months rent and is fully refundable. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for owner’s eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access.. Quality filters will be conveniently sent to your home. Clean filters can save you about 15% on utility bills, and ensures a healthy home environment. To see this home call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.