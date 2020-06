Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse. This unit has a master bathroom, and walk-in-closet, a nice living area that is open with the kitchen, and a 1 car garage. $1,450 Per Month, $1,450 Deposit.

See Website: https://www.tourfactory.com/2735513



Century 21 Gage Froerer

www.c21utah.com

(801) 621-0521



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744320)