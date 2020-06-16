All apartments in Layton
1804 East Whitetail Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

1804 East Whitetail Drive

1804 East Whitetail Drive · (801) 828-8944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT 84040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1804 East Whitetail Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

This Tantalizing tri-level townhouse combines contemporary and luxury, offering everything you could imagine or desire in a home. Sparkling stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops with the perfect island for bar stools, this kitchen is every chefs dream recipe.

Upstairs has two huge bedrooms with enormous closets, two baths, as well as laundry. Middle level has the living room, kitchen, and beautiful balcony with breath taking views. Basement offers an entrance to the patio, completely remodeled bedroom and bath with brand new carpet, paint, and unique design.

Extra amenities include: electric fireplace, storage galore, and washer and dryer. HOA is included in the rent which covers water, sewer, garbage, exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawn care.

Available now and will not last long! Apply Today!

No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 a month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5426442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 East Whitetail Drive have any available units?
1804 East Whitetail Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 East Whitetail Drive have?
Some of 1804 East Whitetail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 East Whitetail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 East Whitetail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 East Whitetail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 East Whitetail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1804 East Whitetail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 East Whitetail Drive does offer parking.
Does 1804 East Whitetail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 East Whitetail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 East Whitetail Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 East Whitetail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 East Whitetail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 East Whitetail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 East Whitetail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 East Whitetail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
