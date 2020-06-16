1804 East Whitetail Drive

Amenities

**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.



This Tantalizing tri-level townhouse combines contemporary and luxury, offering everything you could imagine or desire in a home. Sparkling stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops with the perfect island for bar stools, this kitchen is every chefs dream recipe.



Upstairs has two huge bedrooms with enormous closets, two baths, as well as laundry. Middle level has the living room, kitchen, and beautiful balcony with breath taking views. Basement offers an entrance to the patio, completely remodeled bedroom and bath with brand new carpet, paint, and unique design.



Extra amenities include: electric fireplace, storage galore, and washer and dryer. HOA is included in the rent which covers water, sewer, garbage, exterior maintenance, snow removal, and lawn care.



Available now and will not last long! Apply Today!



No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 a month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.



No Cats Allowed



