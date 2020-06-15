1457 North 1850 West

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home. Comes with a 2 car garage, 2 uncovered parking spaces, insulated shed, electric washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, central A/C, and furnace heating.

Gas fireplace upstairs. Beautiful front and fully fenced backyard with a gazebo, patio, and insulated shed in excellent condition. Newly remodeled kitchen.



Schools:

Elementary: Ellison Park School

Middle: Central David Jr High School

High: Layton High School



Animal Policy: Yes, 1 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal

Utilities in Tenants Name: Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy and Layton City

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call (801) 828-8944 option 2



(RLNE4615125)