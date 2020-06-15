All apartments in Layton
1457 North 1850 West

1457 North 1850 West · (435) 294-3893
Location

1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT 84041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1457 North 1850 West · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home. Comes with a 2 car garage, 2 uncovered parking spaces, insulated shed, electric washer/dryer, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, central A/C, and furnace heating.
Gas fireplace upstairs. Beautiful front and fully fenced backyard with a gazebo, patio, and insulated shed in excellent condition. Newly remodeled kitchen.

Schools:
Elementary: Ellison Park School
Middle: Central David Jr High School
High: Layton High School

Animal Policy: Yes, 1 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal
Utilities in Tenants Name: Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy and Layton City
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call (801) 828-8944 option 2

(RLNE4615125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 North 1850 West have any available units?
1457 North 1850 West has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 North 1850 West have?
Some of 1457 North 1850 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 North 1850 West currently offering any rent specials?
1457 North 1850 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 North 1850 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 North 1850 West is pet friendly.
Does 1457 North 1850 West offer parking?
Yes, 1457 North 1850 West does offer parking.
Does 1457 North 1850 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 North 1850 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 North 1850 West have a pool?
No, 1457 North 1850 West does not have a pool.
Does 1457 North 1850 West have accessible units?
No, 1457 North 1850 West does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 North 1850 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 North 1850 West has units with dishwashers.
