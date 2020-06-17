1383 Indian Springs Cir

Amenities

6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to large deck facing a water stream, windows can be opened all year round with the sound of the water flowing through! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and there is a large dining area available. Second family room in basement which opens to fenced yard with auto sprinklers. Large storage room in basement.



Close to schools, shopping, HAFB and easy access to I-15 and train station.



NO PETS, NO SMOKING



Rent: $1,995

Deposit: $2,245 ($250 non refundable lease initiation fee)



The tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory. Also a $10 management fee a month.



Before submitting a rental application, please call: 801-546-1770 to verify the property status. Once your self-tour is complete, you may follow the APPLY NOW link available via www.realpropertyutah.com/houses-rent to submit an online rental application.



To check out the home please see the following link to schedule a self-guided: https://showmojo.com/l/4038266056



All applicants over 18 years of age are subject to a background check, including criminal, credit, employment verification, and past tenancy. We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Management Company and adhere to the Good Landlord Program.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



