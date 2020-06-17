All apartments in Layton
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

1383 Indian Springs Cir

1383 South Indian Springs Drive · (801) 546-1770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1383 South Indian Springs Drive, Layton, UT 84040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1383 Indian Springs Cir · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to large deck facing a water stream, windows can be opened all year round with the sound of the water flowing through! Kitchen offers plenty of counter space and there is a large dining area available. Second family room in basement which opens to fenced yard with auto sprinklers. Large storage room in basement.

Close to schools, shopping, HAFB and easy access to I-15 and train station.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING

Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $2,245 ($250 non refundable lease initiation fee)

The tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory. Also a $10 management fee a month.

Before submitting a rental application, please call: 801-546-1770 to verify the property status. Once your self-tour is complete, you may follow the APPLY NOW link available via www.realpropertyutah.com/houses-rent to submit an online rental application.

To check out the home please see the following link to schedule a self-guided: https://showmojo.com/l/4038266056

All applicants over 18 years of age are subject to a background check, including criminal, credit, employment verification, and past tenancy. We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Management Company and adhere to the Good Landlord Program.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3376893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

