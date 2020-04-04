All apartments in Lake Shore
713 South 110 West
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

713 South 110 West

713 S 110 W · (801) 616-2726
Location

713 S 110 W, Lake Shore, UT 84660

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 713 South 110 West · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1667 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Townhouse, Great Location, 2 Car Garage - 3bd/2.5ba. Open Floor Plan, Walk in closet in the master bedroom, Central air, Two car garage. Includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. 1667 sqft. Access to community playground.

$1375 rent, $1375 security deposit. First months rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy. Smoking is not permitted and pets are not allowed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. One year contract required. Sqft measurement was provided by county records.

Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.

For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.

Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.

713 South 110 West
Spanish Fork, UT 84660

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4385623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 South 110 West have any available units?
713 South 110 West has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 713 South 110 West have?
Some of 713 South 110 West's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 South 110 West currently offering any rent specials?
713 South 110 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 South 110 West pet-friendly?
No, 713 South 110 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Shore.
Does 713 South 110 West offer parking?
Yes, 713 South 110 West does offer parking.
Does 713 South 110 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 South 110 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 South 110 West have a pool?
No, 713 South 110 West does not have a pool.
Does 713 South 110 West have accessible units?
No, 713 South 110 West does not have accessible units.
Does 713 South 110 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 South 110 West has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 South 110 West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 713 South 110 West has units with air conditioning.
