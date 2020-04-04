Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful Townhouse, Great Location, 2 Car Garage - 3bd/2.5ba. Open Floor Plan, Walk in closet in the master bedroom, Central air, Two car garage. Includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave. 1667 sqft. Access to community playground.



$1375 rent, $1375 security deposit. First months rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy. Smoking is not permitted and pets are not allowed. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. One year contract required. Sqft measurement was provided by county records.



Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.



For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.



Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.



713 South 110 West

Spanish Fork, UT 84660



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4385623)