595 S 340 W Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - This adorable Spanish Fork home will be ready for move in June 1, 2020. This home offers a two car garage, open concept floor plan and quick access to Spanish Fork main street! This home won't last long, submit an application today!



Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $270.00 through our Equal Pay Utility Program.



12 month lease



Minimum credit score of 600



Must have income of 3 times the rent amount



No open or pending or recent bankruptcy G



Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months



Stable permanent employment or verifiable income



No evictions within the last 8 years



Criminal background will be checked



Security deposit will be equal to one months rent



No Pets Allowed



