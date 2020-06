Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well kept Kearns home with new roof and central air. Quiet neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms up. 1 bedroom down. 2 stall garage. Unfinished backyard. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com.com or to schedule a showing give us a call at 801-302-3300.