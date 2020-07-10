All apartments in Kearns
5462 S 4270 W

5462 4270 West · No Longer Available
Location

5462 4270 West, Kearns, UT 84118
Kearns

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5462 S 4270 W - 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home with a great open layout. The home has central air and a 1 Car detached garage! Conveniently located minutes from Bangerter highway. Close to schools for all ages and the Kearns Recreation Center.

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5462-s-4270-w

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar panel fee, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.
-$11.99 per month utility billing fee
-Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer and Water will be billed based on usage
-$46.11 per month Solar Panel Fee

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,145 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE5906193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5462 S 4270 W have any available units?
5462 S 4270 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearns, UT.
Is 5462 S 4270 W currently offering any rent specials?
5462 S 4270 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5462 S 4270 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5462 S 4270 W is pet friendly.
Does 5462 S 4270 W offer parking?
Yes, 5462 S 4270 W offers parking.
Does 5462 S 4270 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5462 S 4270 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5462 S 4270 W have a pool?
No, 5462 S 4270 W does not have a pool.
Does 5462 S 4270 W have accessible units?
No, 5462 S 4270 W does not have accessible units.
Does 5462 S 4270 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5462 S 4270 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5462 S 4270 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5462 S 4270 W has units with air conditioning.
