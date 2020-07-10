Amenities

5462 S 4270 W - 4-bedroom, 1-bathroom home with a great open layout. The home has central air and a 1 Car detached garage! Conveniently located minutes from Bangerter highway. Close to schools for all ages and the Kearns Recreation Center.



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5462-s-4270-w



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar panel fee, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.

-$11.99 per month utility billing fee

-Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer and Water will be billed based on usage

-$46.11 per month Solar Panel Fee



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,145 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



