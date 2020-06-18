All apartments in Kearns
Find more places like 4321 W 5655 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kearns, UT
/
4321 W 5655 S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4321 W 5655 S

4321 5655 South · (385) 304-3534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kearns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4321 5655 South, Kearns, UT 84118
Kearns

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4321 W 5655 S · Avail. Aug 7

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4321 W 5655 S Available 08/07/20 Perfect recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kearns is a must see!! - Perfect recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kearns is a must see!! This home won't last long so inquire today.

HOME HAS A LOT TO OFFER INCLUDING;
Fenced backyard.
Off street parking
Washer and dryer hookups for your convenience
Air Conditioning: Central Air

Gas and Electric - Are requested to be in tenants name
RENT: $1,295/mo
DEPOSIT: $1,295 (80% refundable)
LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable)
Tenant pays all Utilities including water, sewer, and garbage.
Renter's insurance required

Property Manager
Linda Lisle
Linda@mjare.com
(385) 800-8576

No Showings at this time due to COVID-19. We have provided a video and pictures of the unit.
We pride ourselves on making sure our unit looks like the pictures and video provided.

All applications can be submitted at http://www.mjapropertymanagement.com

(RLNE3420310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 W 5655 S have any available units?
4321 W 5655 S has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4321 W 5655 S have?
Some of 4321 W 5655 S's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 W 5655 S currently offering any rent specials?
4321 W 5655 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 W 5655 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 W 5655 S is pet friendly.
Does 4321 W 5655 S offer parking?
Yes, 4321 W 5655 S does offer parking.
Does 4321 W 5655 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 W 5655 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 W 5655 S have a pool?
No, 4321 W 5655 S does not have a pool.
Does 4321 W 5655 S have accessible units?
No, 4321 W 5655 S does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 W 5655 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 W 5655 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 W 5655 S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4321 W 5655 S has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4321 W 5655 S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kearns 3 BedroomsKearns Apartments with Garage
Kearns Apartments with GymKearns Dog Friendly Apartments
Kearns Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
South Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTSpanish Fork, UT
Syracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSouth Ogden, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity