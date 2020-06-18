Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4321 W 5655 S Available 08/07/20 Perfect recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kearns is a must see!! - Perfect recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kearns is a must see!! This home won't last long so inquire today.



HOME HAS A LOT TO OFFER INCLUDING;

Fenced backyard.

Off street parking

Washer and dryer hookups for your convenience

Air Conditioning: Central Air



Gas and Electric - Are requested to be in tenants name

RENT: $1,295/mo

DEPOSIT: $1,295 (80% refundable)

LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable)

Tenant pays all Utilities including water, sewer, and garbage.

Renter's insurance required



Property Manager

Linda Lisle

Linda@mjare.com

(385) 800-8576



No Showings at this time due to COVID-19. We have provided a video and pictures of the unit.

We pride ourselves on making sure our unit looks like the pictures and video provided.



All applications can be submitted at http://www.mjapropertymanagement.com



(RLNE3420310)