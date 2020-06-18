Amenities
4321 W 5655 S Available 08/07/20 Perfect recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kearns is a must see!! - Perfect recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kearns is a must see!! This home won't last long so inquire today.
HOME HAS A LOT TO OFFER INCLUDING;
Fenced backyard.
Off street parking
Washer and dryer hookups for your convenience
Air Conditioning: Central Air
Gas and Electric - Are requested to be in tenants name
RENT: $1,295/mo
DEPOSIT: $1,295 (80% refundable)
LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable)
Tenant pays all Utilities including water, sewer, and garbage.
Renter's insurance required
Property Manager
Linda Lisle
Linda@mjare.com
(385) 800-8576
No Showings at this time due to COVID-19. We have provided a video and pictures of the unit.
We pride ourselves on making sure our unit looks like the pictures and video provided.
All applications can be submitted at http://www.mjapropertymanagement.com
(RLNE3420310)