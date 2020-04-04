6179 W 100 S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets. Large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, and a two car garage. The master closet is massive! Fenced backyard with grass and back patio, tile floor on main level, carpet in all bedrooms and carpet upstairs. Close to the freeway but far away enough to not hear the traffic.



12 month lease

No Smoking

Small dog under 30lbs with $500 additional deposit



Call our office for a showing (435) 272-4699 or submit an online application @ www.cbstgeorgerentals.com



*Please note that you will need show show proof of renters insurance to live here.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5518237)