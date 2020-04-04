All apartments in Hurricane
6179 W 100 S

6179 West 100 South · (435) 272-4699
Location

6179 West 100 South, Hurricane, UT 84737

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6179 W 100 S · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1765 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets. Large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, and a two car garage. The master closet is massive! Fenced backyard with grass and back patio, tile floor on main level, carpet in all bedrooms and carpet upstairs. Close to the freeway but far away enough to not hear the traffic.

12 month lease
No Smoking
Small dog under 30lbs with $500 additional deposit

Call our office for a showing (435) 272-4699 or submit an online application @ www.cbstgeorgerentals.com

*Please note that you will need show show proof of renters insurance to live here.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5518237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

