Apartment List
/
UT
/
hurricane
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:24 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Hurricane, UT with garage

Hurricane apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3491 W 150 N
3491 W 150 N, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Brand New in Jan 2020 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful upgraded counter tops, cabinets, and flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
986 West 180 South
986 West 180 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Here is a cute 3 bed 2 bath town home that is in a charming little subdivision. The property has a two car garage and a private back patio. Dryer hook ups are electric and stove and heater are gas. Application fee is $35 per adult applicant.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
969 W 200 S
969 West 200 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1216 sqft
969 W 200 S Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, end unit, great location! - This great townhome in Hurricane is an end unit, so neighbors only on one side of you. It has new flooring, paint and a lot of natural light.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
850 N 100 W
850 North 100 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
850 N 100 W Available 07/01/20 Charming Home near Beautiful Zion National Park, UT - Charming Home near Beautiful Zion 3 bedroom plus den 2 bathroom Open floor plan 1,575 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
73 South 6175 West
73 S 6175 W, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
1851 sqft
73 South 6175 West Available 07/10/20 Shadow Ridge Townhome - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Small Pet Under 20lbs Negotiable. Two Level. Great Location in Hurricane.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
337 North 3220 West
337 North 3220 West, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
337 North 3220 West Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! - Located on the border of St.

1 of 41

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6179 W 100 S
6179 West 100 South, Hurricane, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1765 sqft
Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets.
Results within 1 mile of Hurricane

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive
3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms 3 car garage 2,480 sq. ft.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3483 Sweetwater Springs
3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Hurricane

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 W. 680 N.
370 W 680 N, La Verkin, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1759 sqft
Exceptional 3 Bedroom with Views - This is the home you have been looking for. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious 2 car garage and a very open and comfortable floor plan. The back yard is outstanding and has beautiful mountain views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1317 sqft
Newer Mill Creek Springs Three Bedroom for Rent! - Beautiful, Newer Three Bedroom Town Home in Mill Creek Springs. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Beautiful upgrades include, granite, tile, cabinets, carpet. Two level, End Unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
272 East Arroweed Way
272 Arrowweed Way, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1462 sqft
272 East Arroweed Way Available 06/30/20 Affordable Three Bedroom Home- Dogs allowed - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Enclosed Yard. Corner Lot, Dogs Negotiable with extra Deposit. Open Floor Plan. Upgraded Flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
257 West Green Jade Drive
257 W Green Jade Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1750 sqft
Beautiful New Home in Brio! - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious Three Bedroom home in Brio. Gourmet Kitchen. Floor Outlet, Nickel Fixtures, Upgraded Carpets, Cabinets, Paint.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15
1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 15 Available 07/06/20 Townhome for rent - This new 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town home will be available beginning of July.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1255 Overland Trails
1255 Overland Trails Circle, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2500 sqft
1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
938 N Sandy Talus Dr.
938 N Sandy Talus Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1760 sqft
Brand new in Arroya - This unit has everything and it is all new. Nice large great room, split master bedroom, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring, 3 car garage, professional landscaping. Excellent location. Less than 5 minutes to the freeway.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2177 N Vacanza Dr
2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2302 sqft
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs! Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
387 Omni Lane
387 Omni Lane, Washington, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2760 sqft
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house.
Results within 10 miles of Hurricane

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2930 E. 450 N. #39
2930 E 450 N, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1415 sqft
Fox Cove Unit - Amazing location - 3 Br 2.5 bath unit in highly sought after Fox Cove community by Costco. All rooms on second level. Great room, kitchen, dining and 1/2 bath on main level with 2 car garage. Not available for pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2528 South 350 West
2528 South 350 West, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1500 sqft
2528 South 350 West Available 07/10/20 Home in Washington Fields - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. 12 Month Lease. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2056 Middleton Drive #24
2056 East Middleton Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2373 sqft
2056 Middleton Drive #24 Available 06/19/20 Five bedroom, three bath, 2,300 sq ft townhome for rent! - This large townhome has on the main floor the master bedroom and two other bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hurricane, UT

Hurricane apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hurricane 2 BedroomsHurricane 3 BedroomsHurricane Apartments with Balcony
Hurricane Apartments with GarageHurricane Apartments with ParkingHurricane Apartments with Pool
Hurricane Dog Friendly ApartmentsHurricane Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTSanta Clara, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NVWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT