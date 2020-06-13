Apartment List
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10911 North Marsala Drive
10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2054 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area.
Results within 1 mile of Highland

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sam White's Lane
20 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2636 N Elm Dr
2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2450 sqft
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Fun Amenities! - Walk In Closets - Storage Space - Community Playground - Washer & Dryer Included - Central AC - Centrally Located - Updated Flooring - Unfinished Basement 3

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sam White's Lane
1 Unit Available
169 S Pleasant Grove Blvd 50
169 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo - Property Id: 277161 Family friendly UPDATED Spacious Condo in Pleasant grove 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1300 Sq Ft Built in 2004 This darling condo has new carpet, paint and is in an SUPER CONVENIENT LOCATION! This is a

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
152 S. 920 E. #319
152 South 920 East, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1255 sqft
Beautiful Condo with Tons of Amenities! - This is a beautiful Haymaker built gated community with several amenities.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mud Hole
1 Unit Available
698 W 550 N
698 West 550 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
2100 sqft
698 W 550 N Available 07/01/20 Spacious Pleasant Grove Home - Highlight Features: - Big Yard (Fully Fenced) - Awesome Deck/Patio Space - Centrally Located - Great Neighborhood - Lots of Storage Space - Spacious Bedrooms 5 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom -

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
String Town
1 Unit Available
464 East 420 South
464 East 420 South, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2088 sqft
Large Pleasant Grove home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal living room opens into dining room area with a roomy kitchen and leading to a big TV Room. Laundry & half bath complete this level.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1486 Westbury Way #D
1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1245 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi. In the middle of Silicon Slopes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Thanksgiving Point Business Park
1 Unit Available
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1
2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2476 sqft
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2297 North 790 West Street
2297 North 790 West, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1843 sqft
Beautiful house in Lehi!. Conveniently located a few minutes from the I-15 exit/entrance.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Saddlebrook Estates
1 Unit Available
1355 West 125 South
1355 West 125 South, Lehi, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2190 sqft
Amazing house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and right off Lehi Main Street.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1928 Eagle Crest Drive
1928 Eagle Crest Drive, Draper, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4959 sqft
Luxury Rental with Amazing Views!!! - This luxury home is located in the Suncrest subdivision in Draper, UT.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3561 W Barley Bend
3561 W Barley Bnd, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2287 sqft
Brand-New Townhome in Lehi - Take your lifestyle to a whole new level with this stunning brand-new 4-bedroom townhome! Primely located to on the east edge of Lehi, near Silicon Slopes, Thanksgiving Point, shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
14772 S invergarry Court
14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1484 sqft
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104 Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.
Results within 10 miles of Highland
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,285
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sterling Village in South Jordan. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
City Guide for Highland, UT

Did you know that Highland has been called home by some pretty outstanding residents? Some of the most notable include NBA player Thurl Bailey, Olympics COO Fraser Bullock, famous sculptor Blair Buswell, "Dancing with the Stars" standout Ashly DelGrosso, writer Brandon Mull, and Osmond Brother Jay Osmond. You'll have some great neighbors if you end up here!

One of Salt Lake City's nicest suburbs is Highland, once settled by immigrants from Scotland around 1870. The town is definitely a place where commuters rest their heads between trips to Salt Lake City to work or play. However, it's also a beautiful place with breathtaking topography and a wealth of community resources and amenities. If you're looking for somewhere to live that's both pretty and convenient, Highland should definitely be atop your list. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highland, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

