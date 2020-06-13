71 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT with balcony
Did you know that Highland has been called home by some pretty outstanding residents? Some of the most notable include NBA player Thurl Bailey, Olympics COO Fraser Bullock, famous sculptor Blair Buswell, "Dancing with the Stars" standout Ashly DelGrosso, writer Brandon Mull, and Osmond Brother Jay Osmond. You'll have some great neighbors if you end up here!
One of Salt Lake City's nicest suburbs is Highland, once settled by immigrants from Scotland around 1870. The town is definitely a place where commuters rest their heads between trips to Salt Lake City to work or play. However, it's also a beautiful place with breathtaking topography and a wealth of community resources and amenities. If you're looking for somewhere to live that's both pretty and convenient, Highland should definitely be atop your list. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.