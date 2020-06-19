10347 N Sightline Cr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Hideout Dream. 4 bedroom home just outside Park city - Amazing 4 bedroom home in Hideout, UT. Just minutes to Park City. Enjoy the views that others pay millions for. 4 bed, 3 1/2 baths, 3100 Sqft., tons of storage and privacy to boot!



View a 3D tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wQwKurfsxuG



Financials:

Rent: $4000/month

Security Deposit: $4000/ OAC

Lease initiation fee: $150- one time

Application Fee: $50/person 18 and over

Pet Fee (if applicable): $200/animal, non-refundable

Pet Rent (if applicable): $50/animal/month



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5848949)