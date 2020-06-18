All apartments in Granite
Last updated June 18 2020

3021 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.

3021 9600 South · (801) 600-7085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3021 9600 South, Granite, UT 84092
Granite

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3021 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2013 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Rambler at Little Cottonwood Canyon! - Set at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, this spacious and beautiful rambler surrounded by stunning views of the majestic Wasatch Mountains is ready for immediate move in!

Features include an inviting front porch, fireplace in the living room, formal and semi-formal dining areas, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with private bathroom and central air.

Relax in the sprawling and gorgeous park like back yard, maintained weekly during Spring and Summer months for your convenience. Popular ski resorts are minutes away with both city and ski buses within walking distance.

Start your lease by June 1 and get $300 off June’s rent!

Call or text today for more information! www.v7realtyservices.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5776840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

