3021 E. Little Cottonwood Rd..

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Rambler at Little Cottonwood Canyon! - Set at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, this spacious and beautiful rambler surrounded by stunning views of the majestic Wasatch Mountains is ready for immediate move in!



Features include an inviting front porch, fireplace in the living room, formal and semi-formal dining areas, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master suite with private bathroom and central air.



Relax in the sprawling and gorgeous park like back yard, maintained weekly during Spring and Summer months for your convenience. Popular ski resorts are minutes away with both city and ski buses within walking distance.



Start your lease by June 1 and get $300 off June’s rent!



www.v7realtyservices.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5776840)