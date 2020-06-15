9279 N Prairie Dune Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground

A PERFECT TOWNHOME IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN - Beautiful, well-kept townhome in Eagle Mountain. 3,157 sq ft. 5 beds, with extra large Master Suite, 2 Family Rooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Mountain and Valley View. Sits on Golf Course. Wonderful, cozy neighborhood, just minutes away from the Redwood Rd and Pioneer Crossing, as well as shopping and restaurants.

To schedule showings contact Olga at 801-885-4181 (accepts texts)



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

No Smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823904)