Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9279 N Prairie Dune Way

9279 N Prairie Dunes Way · (801) 473-8388
Location

9279 N Prairie Dunes Way, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9279 N Prairie Dune Way · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
A PERFECT TOWNHOME IN EAGLE MOUNTAIN - Beautiful, well-kept townhome in Eagle Mountain. 3,157 sq ft. 5 beds, with extra large Master Suite, 2 Family Rooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Mountain and Valley View. Sits on Golf Course. Wonderful, cozy neighborhood, just minutes away from the Redwood Rd and Pioneer Crossing, as well as shopping and restaurants.
Park/Playground.

To schedule showings contact Olga at 801-885-4181 (accepts texts)

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9279 N Prairie Dune Way have any available units?
9279 N Prairie Dune Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9279 N Prairie Dune Way currently offering any rent specials?
9279 N Prairie Dune Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9279 N Prairie Dune Way pet-friendly?
No, 9279 N Prairie Dune Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 9279 N Prairie Dune Way offer parking?
No, 9279 N Prairie Dune Way does not offer parking.
Does 9279 N Prairie Dune Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9279 N Prairie Dune Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9279 N Prairie Dune Way have a pool?
No, 9279 N Prairie Dune Way does not have a pool.
Does 9279 N Prairie Dune Way have accessible units?
No, 9279 N Prairie Dune Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9279 N Prairie Dune Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9279 N Prairie Dune Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9279 N Prairie Dune Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9279 N Prairie Dune Way does not have units with air conditioning.
