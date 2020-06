Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy the front porch surrounded by mature trees while the kids play in the fully fenced backyard. The home has an open floor plan and an updated kitchen.



Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.



2 pets welcome with $500 refundable deposit and $50 monthly pet rent per pet.

(only 1 cat allowed)



Please schedule a showing by going to: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/7838-n-apache-ln