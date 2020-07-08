4104 E Sunbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Amenities Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

PARKING:

1-Car Attached Garage

1-Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:



Porter's Crossing is a beautiful community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. Those living in Porter's Crossing enjoy beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountains and Utah Lake. Porter's Crossing is located within walking distance of several businesses, and just a 15 minute drive to I-15.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

