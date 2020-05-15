All apartments in Eagle Mountain
3855 E Cunninghill Dr
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:29 AM

3855 E Cunninghill Dr

3855 Cunninghill Drive · (801) 228-0124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3855 Cunninghill Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This attractive town home near the golf club at bargain price is truly a catch. Within walking distance to the golf club and just a 10 minute drive to the lake and parks you'll be within reach of everything within minutes.
The spacious interior is more than adequate to fit your family furniture. This home comes with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, a 2 car garage, air conditioning, carpeted floors, ceiling fans, a cold storage, a garden tub, fireplace, laundry hook-ups and more.

*Tenants to pay all Utilities*
No Smoking
No Pets

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr have any available units?
3855 E Cunninghill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle Mountain, UT.
What amenities does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr have?
Some of 3855 E Cunninghill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 E Cunninghill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3855 E Cunninghill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 E Cunninghill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3855 E Cunninghill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3855 E Cunninghill Dr does offer parking.
Does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3855 E Cunninghill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr have a pool?
No, 3855 E Cunninghill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3855 E Cunninghill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 E Cunninghill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3855 E Cunninghill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3855 E Cunninghill Dr has units with air conditioning.
