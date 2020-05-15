3855 E Cunninghill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This attractive town home near the golf club at bargain price is truly a catch. Within walking distance to the golf club and just a 10 minute drive to the lake and parks you'll be within reach of everything within minutes.

The spacious interior is more than adequate to fit your family furniture. This home comes with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, a 2 car garage, air conditioning, carpeted floors, ceiling fans, a cold storage, a garden tub, fireplace, laundry hook-ups and more.



*Tenants to pay all Utilities*

No Smoking

No Pets



