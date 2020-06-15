All apartments in Eagle Mountain
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6

3661 East Rock Creek Road · (801) 874-5902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3661 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES - BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES
Rock Creek Condos
3661 E Rock Creek Rd, M6
Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

3 Bed/ 2 Bath
1 Carport
1236 Sq. Ft.
2010 Year Built
$1,195 Rent - monthly
$1,195 Deposit (oac)
$55 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease initiation $150
12 Month Lease (renewable lease)
Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

Imagine enjoying a summer afternoon playing in the community pool with friends, then returning to BBQ in the shade of your north facing balcony, gated so the little ones can't run loose, while you watch the older ones at the playground, just across the way. This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath condo boasts a kitchen with breakfast bar, large pantry, and a brand new fridge! Located across the home from the other bedrooms, the spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet and en suite bath is your own private retreat. The community clubhouse with pool is a perfect getaway for those hot summer days, and the gym will keep you in shape through the winter! Easy access from Pony Express Parkway or SR-73 to both I-15 and Redwood.

This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Pony Express Elementary, Frontier Jr. High School, Westlake High School.

- Tenant pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Amenities
- Renters insurance is required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4172222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 have any available units?
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 have?
Some of 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 currently offering any rent specials?
3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 pet-friendly?
No, 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 offer parking?
Yes, 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 does offer parking.
Does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 have a pool?
Yes, 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 has a pool.
Does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 have accessible units?
No, 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 does not have units with air conditioning.
