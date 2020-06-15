Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill

3661 E Rock Creek Rd M6 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES - BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN THE RANCHES

Rock Creek Condos

3661 E Rock Creek Rd, M6

Eagle Mountain, UT 84005



3 Bed/ 2 Bath

1 Carport

1236 Sq. Ft.

2010 Year Built

$1,195 Rent - monthly

$1,195 Deposit (oac)

$55 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease initiation $150

12 Month Lease (renewable lease)

Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



Imagine enjoying a summer afternoon playing in the community pool with friends, then returning to BBQ in the shade of your north facing balcony, gated so the little ones can't run loose, while you watch the older ones at the playground, just across the way. This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath condo boasts a kitchen with breakfast bar, large pantry, and a brand new fridge! Located across the home from the other bedrooms, the spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet and en suite bath is your own private retreat. The community clubhouse with pool is a perfect getaway for those hot summer days, and the gym will keep you in shape through the winter! Easy access from Pony Express Parkway or SR-73 to both I-15 and Redwood.



This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Pony Express Elementary, Frontier Jr. High School, Westlake High School.



- Tenant pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Amenities

- Renters insurance is required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



(RLNE4172222)