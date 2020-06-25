All apartments in Daniel
Last updated June 25 2020 at 12:03 PM

1536 West 3000 South

1536 W 3000 S · (801) 735-1942
Location

1536 W 3000 S, Daniel, UT 84032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!*** Country Living! This 2 BR, 1 BA lower level apartment in Heber has been recently updated with new flooring. Large kitchen & Living Room. Spacious bedrooms, with an additional room that can be used as an office, or craft room. Private laundry hookups and two storage rooms. Rent includes all utilities. Set on a large lot, additional storage available (for a fee). No pets. No smokers/vapers. Offered by Presidio Property Management. Applications at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 West 3000 South have any available units?
1536 West 3000 South has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1536 West 3000 South have?
Some of 1536 West 3000 South's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 West 3000 South currently offering any rent specials?
1536 West 3000 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 West 3000 South pet-friendly?
No, 1536 West 3000 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daniel.
Does 1536 West 3000 South offer parking?
No, 1536 West 3000 South does not offer parking.
Does 1536 West 3000 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1536 West 3000 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 West 3000 South have a pool?
No, 1536 West 3000 South does not have a pool.
Does 1536 West 3000 South have accessible units?
No, 1536 West 3000 South does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 West 3000 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1536 West 3000 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 1536 West 3000 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1536 West 3000 South does not have units with air conditioning.
