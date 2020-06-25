1536 West 3000 South

Amenities

***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!*** Country Living! This 2 BR, 1 BA lower level apartment in Heber has been recently updated with new flooring. Large kitchen & Living Room. Spacious bedrooms, with an additional room that can be used as an office, or craft room. Private laundry hookups and two storage rooms. Rent includes all utilities. Set on a large lot, additional storage available (for a fee). No pets. No smokers/vapers. Offered by Presidio Property Management. Applications at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's insurance required.