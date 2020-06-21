All apartments in Cottonwood Heights
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8296 S Valiant Dr.

8296 Valiant Drive · (801) 655-2449
Location

8296 Valiant Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8296 S Valiant Dr. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8296 S Valiant Dr. Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN EAST COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS! - This is an amazing townhouse located in the foothills of east Cottonwood Heights, located on a dead end, with really cool finishes.

HIGHLIGHT FEATURES:
- 3 Spacious Bedrooms + 3.5 (REALLY COOL) Bathrooms
- Beautiful Granite Counter-Tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Incredible Mountain Views
- Low Yard Maintenance
- Centrally Located, Nearby Ski Resorts
- Snow Friendly Stairs & Landing
- HUGE Pantry with Lots of Shelves
- Commercial Grade Washer & Dryer
- Gorgeous Hardwood Floors
- Office Space
- Feature Staircase
- 2 Large Decks (One with Outdoor Shower Set Up)
- Storage Space & Shelving in Garage
- 2nd Kitchen Downstairs
- Cool Feature Concrete Floors
- Direct Access onto Park
- Storage Room

3 Bedroom - 3.5 Bathroom - 2,400 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $2,500
Security Deposit $2,500

Utilities:
Tenant Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric
Included: HOA

Parking: 2 Car Garage + Driveway Parking

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4527544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

