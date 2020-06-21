Amenities

8296 S Valiant Dr. Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN EAST COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS! - This is an amazing townhouse located in the foothills of east Cottonwood Heights, located on a dead end, with really cool finishes.



HIGHLIGHT FEATURES:

- 3 Spacious Bedrooms + 3.5 (REALLY COOL) Bathrooms

- Beautiful Granite Counter-Tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Incredible Mountain Views

- Low Yard Maintenance

- Centrally Located, Nearby Ski Resorts

- Snow Friendly Stairs & Landing

- HUGE Pantry with Lots of Shelves

- Commercial Grade Washer & Dryer

- Gorgeous Hardwood Floors

- Office Space

- Feature Staircase

- 2 Large Decks (One with Outdoor Shower Set Up)

- Storage Space & Shelving in Garage

- 2nd Kitchen Downstairs

- Cool Feature Concrete Floors

- Direct Access onto Park

- Storage Room



3 Bedroom - 3.5 Bathroom - 2,400 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $2,500

Security Deposit $2,500



Utilities:

Tenant Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Included: HOA



Parking: 2 Car Garage + Driveway Parking



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



(RLNE4527544)