Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

7200 S. Highland Drive

7200 Highland Drive · (801) 943-5050
Location

7200 Highland Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
North Cottonwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1495 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom Townhome in Cottonwood Heights - Property Id: 290115

This 2 level newer Twin Home is located on the desirable east side, in Cottonwood Heights and has great access to I-215, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and only minutes to the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon. This unit has a nice private backyard and a deck off the kitchen for your BBQ. There is an extra deep one car garage and extra off street parking in front.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290115
Property Id 290115

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5929956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 S. Highland Drive have any available units?
7200 S. Highland Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7200 S. Highland Drive have?
Some of 7200 S. Highland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 S. Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7200 S. Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 S. Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7200 S. Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottonwood Heights.
Does 7200 S. Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7200 S. Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 7200 S. Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 S. Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 S. Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 7200 S. Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7200 S. Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 7200 S. Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 S. Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 S. Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 S. Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 S. Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
