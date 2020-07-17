7200 S. Highland Drive

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom Townhome in Cottonwood Heights - Property Id: 290115
This 2 level newer Twin Home is located on the desirable east side, in Cottonwood Heights and has great access to I-215, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and only minutes to the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon. This unit has a nice private backyard and a deck off the kitchen for your BBQ. There is an extra deep one car garage and extra off street parking in front.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290115
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5929956)